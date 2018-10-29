COREY GLOVER Reveals Solo Dates, LIVING COLOUR Europe Tour, Bowie Celebration Details

Living Colour frontman Corey Glover has announced that he will be performing a series of exclusive shows November 2nd - 4th to continue the celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album Hymns. Describing the performances as an “intimate musical experience where fans can hear the songs from the first record as well as a few unexpected covers and Living Colour songs,” Glover’s East Coast dates will start in Mansfield, OH and end in Milford, PA.

Following his solo appearances, Glover will be rejoining Living Colour for a tour that kicks off with a much-anticipated concert with Fishbone at The Brooklyn Bowl on November 6th before hitting New Zealand and Australia for a tour that will run from December 12th – December 22nd. During these shows, the multi-platinum band is expected to perform songs from their latest album Shade as well as their other top hits.

“I can’t wait to perform both in the U.S. and overseas,” said Glover. “There’s such a great energy that comes from playing for audiences all over the world. And to be able to experience this with various projects makes it all that much better.”

One of Glover’s newest projects is as a vocalist for the “Bowie Celebration” tour, which will kick off in Dublin, Ireland on January 9th and run through February 1st with shows throughout Europe including Paris, Vienna, and Berlin. This highly-acclaimed show features key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades, anchored by his longest standing member Mike Garson, along with other amazing Bowie band alumni including Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas and Mark Plati.

Glover has been called a true renaissance man. He not only fronts Living Colour, who will be heading back on tour later this year to continue to promote their latest album Shade, which peaked at #12 on the Billboard charts, but he’s also an accomplished actor. He has appeared in such films as Platoon and has starred in various television roles.

Glover’s scheduled dates are below.

Hymns Solo Tour

November

2 - The Electric Co. - Mansfield, OH

3 - Diesel - Chesterfield, MI

4 - The Shoe Factory - Milton, PA

December

1 - The Chance Theatre - Poughkeepsie, NY



Headbangerscon

November

10 & 11 - Portland, OR

Living Colour

November

6 - Brooklyn Bowl - New York, NY



December

12 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand

13 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand

15 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

19 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

20 - Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

21 - The Northern - Byron Bay, Australia

22 - Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia



A Bowie Celebration

January

9 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

10 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, Scotland

11 – O2 Ritz Manchester – Manchester, England

15 – Le Transbordeur – Villeurbanne, France

16 – L’Olympia – Paris, France

17 – Theatre Sebastopol – Lille, France

18 – Palais de la musique et des congres – Strasberg, France

22 – Arena Wien – Vienna, Austria

23 – Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany

24 – Die Kantine Yard Club – Cologne, Germany

26 – De Oosterpoot – Groningen, Netherlands

27 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

28 – Paradiso Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

February

1 – Restaurant Volkshaus – Zurich, Switzerland

