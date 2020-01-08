COREY GLOVER's DISCIPLES OF VERITY Release New Single / Lyric Video "Lying To Myself" Featuring PHIL DEMMEL

Metal band Disciples Of Verity - Corey Glover (vocalist of Living Colour and Bowie Experience), George Pond (bass, former bassist of Negative Sky), Corey Pierce (drums, former drummer of God Forbid), Mark Monjoy (rhythm guitar, Sekond Skyn), and Danny Puma (lead guitar, Negative Sky) - have released a video for their second single, "Lying To Myself". The track, taken from the band's forthcoming full length album Pragmatic Sanction, features Vio-lence / ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

The band's first single, "Worthy", features Jeff Loomis (Nevermore, Arch Enemy) on guitar and is the first track off of new record.

"No matter what you go through as long as you're breathing and still here to see another day, it is another chance. Being worthy though, that is the rub you are always trying to figure out. The heart and mind play against each other. Your mind may says you aren't good enough, but your heart knows you are worthy. That said, I am here for a reason. I am ‘Worthy’." - Corey Glover