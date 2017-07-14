COREY TAYLOR - America 51 Book Signings Announced

Da Capo Press has set August 8th as the release date for Slipknot / Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor’s new book, America 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside The Greatest Country In The World.

To coincide with the release, Taylor has confirmed a series of book signings; details are as listed:

August

8 - Bookends - Ridgewood, NJ

9 - Barnes & Noble Union Square - New York, NY

10 - Book Revue - Huntington, NY

12 - Book Soup - West Hollywood, CA

An official book description states: The always-outspoken hard rock vocalist Corey Taylor begins America 51 with a reflection on what his itinerant youth and frequent worldwide travels with his multiplatinum bands Slipknot and Stone Sour have taught him about what it means to be an American in an increasingly unstable world. He examines the way America sees itself, specifically with regard to the propaganda surrounding America's origins (like a heavy-metal Howard Zinn), while also celebrating the quirks and behavior that make a true-blue American.

Balancing humor, outrage, and disbelief, Taylor examines the rotting core of America, evaluating everything from politics and race relations to family and "man buns." By continuing the wave of moral outrage begun in You're Making Me Hate You, Taylor skewers contemporary America in his own signature style.

Pre-order your copy now at this location.