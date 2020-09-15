COREY TAYLOR Announces "Forum Or Against 'Em" Global Streaming Event; Video Trailer

To celebrate the release day of his debut solo album on October 2, Corey Taylor has announced Forum Or Against ‘Em, a global streaming event of epic proportions featuring Corey and his solo band, shot at iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum. Tickets for this historic pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now at watch.thecoreytaylor.com. Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an additional exclusive Corey Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey Taylor are also available with some bundles.

Forum Or Against ‘Em will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from CMFT, select fan favourite cuts from Taylor’s Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n’ roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs. Special event merch and bundles will also be available during the stream. Kicking off the event’s festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist, Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Speaking about his upcoming streaming extravaganza, Corey Taylor tells us: “I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honoured that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you."

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, Forum Or Against ‘Em is set to be an industry first, as Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media partner with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, to put on this one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience. In utilizing The Forum for this special streaming event, the team are not only able to put together a world class rock extravaganza with a massive arena production, in total, they are also providing work to approximately 80 event staff.

Speaking on this ground breaking partnership, 5B Artist & Media Founder and CEO, Cory Brennan says: “When Corey sent me a text saying Forum Or Against 'Em I knew we had something truly special and unique. The Forum is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate his debut solo album!”

“To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like Corey Taylor - while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work - is an exciting step into the future,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We believe that Pay-Per-View is here to stay and we couldn’t think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than Corey Taylor. He's a global star, and his music with Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as our amazing relationship with 5B, has helped to fuel DWP’s growth over the past decade. We can’t wait to get this show started.”

Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, arrives on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Album pre-orders are available here, with a limited run of signed physical formats available at retail stores (Amazon, HMV, etc) and limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at thecoreytaylor.com. A UK exclusive white vinyl version is available from selected UK indie stores and HMV.com.

Each song illustrates the broad musical spectrum showcased on this fiery, fearless rock ‘n’ roll opus, as Taylor nods to lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to punk rock and classic rock to hip-hop. On "Black Eyes Blue", Taylor’s vocals blaze with nostalgia, while on "CMFT Must Be Stopped" his rhymes recall his work on Slipknot’s classic debut and run alongside bulletproof bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and UK MC Kid Bookie. The track is accompanied by a DJay Brawner directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt, while friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more make cameo appearances. Watch it below.

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Robert (drums) - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche. "HWY 666" kicks off the album barreling ahead with a devilish twang, while "Silverfish" peels back the layers of Taylor’s songwriting as acoustic guitars build to a highwire balance of hooks and heft. An ominous bass line gives way to pummeling wah-ed out guitars on "Culture Head" and the moving piano-driven "Home" offers a raw glimpse at Taylor’s immense vocal range.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video: