COREY TAYLOR "Back To Work" On New SLIPKNOT Album; Studio Photo Posted

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor confirms he's "back to work" on Slipknot's forthcoming studio album. Taylor took to Instagram to share this photo:

Taylor recently spoke with the Des Moines Register about Slipknot's new album. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

What’s the one word Corey Taylor uses to describe new Slipknot music?

“(It’s) gonna be evil,” he said.

Yeah, evil. That’s coming from the 45-year-old frontman who helped mold modern metal by shouting to the masses that “I push my fingers into my eyes” and “If you’re 5-5-5 then I’m 6-6-6.”

“It’s going to be ridiculous,” said Taylor, a Des Moines native. “Let’s put it that way.”

The first taste of new Slipknot music released in four years, “All Out Life” features a rare on-the-nose proclamation from Taylor to listeners: “Old does not mean dead/New does not mean best... We are not your kind/I challenge you to all out life.”

It’s a socio-political message, Taylor said. The song challenges listeners - often drowned by an in-the-moment media cycle - not to forget the past when chasing what’s in the present.

“We are not your kind” offers a rallying cry; Taylor penned it in-part because he didn’t see others using music as a force to “take a hard look at what you believe.” The track's been streamed 27 million times on YouTube and 17 million times on Spotify.

“… people are way too pissed about the wrong things and not pissed enough about the right things,” Taylor said. “(The song sets) the tone for getting people to stand up and go, 'We’re not gonna allow this. We’re not gonna allow people to run us down for religious beliefs, for the color we are, for what we stand for. For who we chose to love.’ All of these things. There’s nobody doing it, man. Everybody’s too worried about their pockets. Everybody's too worried about their paychecks. That was me, basically, drawing a line in the sand and going ‘Guess what? You don’t get to do this anymore.’”

Taylor plans to take listeners on a mostly introspective pilgrimage, outlining a battle with depression that led to a divorce and forced him to “figure out who I was.” A recovering drug and alcohol addict, Taylor said he stayed sober during his two-year downturn. The journey influenced a cathartic writing process.

“All I was doing was giving and I found myself absolutely, completely tapped,” he said. “You could see it in my skin. You could see it in my eyes. That’s basically the journey I’m going to take people on this album … show them what happens to depression when you have no chemicals to fall back on. It’s a pretty dark ride.”

