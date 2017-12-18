COREY TAYLOR - Complete Live In London Acoustic Set Streaming; Video

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has released his Live In London acoustic set, shot in May 2016 at London's KOKO, as a 'free to watch' feature over on his website. Head over to thecoreytaylor.com to see it (sign-up required).

Corey tells us, "London is a city that holds a special place in my heart and I'm so happy this night was captured for you all to see. It was certainly a show I will always remember."

To get a taster, watch the acoustic rendition of Stone Sour's "Tired" below, also featuring Corey's Stone Sour sidekick, Christian Martucci on guitar. You can also watch a trailer for the full set below.

Live In London set list:

"I'll Be Your Lover, Too" (Van Morrison)

"Bother" (Stone Sour)

"Friend Of The Devil" (Grateful Dead)

"Snuff" (Slipknot)

"Taciturn" (Stone Sour)

"Zzyzx Rd." (Stone Sour)

"Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

"Dying" (Stone Sour)

"Hard Luck Woman" (KISS)

"The Travelers, Pt. 1" (Stone Sour)

"Tired" (Stone Sour)

"The One I Love" (R.E.M.)

"Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" (Buzzcocks)

"30/30-150" (Stone Sour)

"Lovesong" (The Cure)

"Farm Song" (Life Sex & Death)

"Name" (Goo Goo Dolls)

"Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash) / "Mystery Train" (Elvis Presley) / "American Nightmare" (Misfits)

Encore:

"The Conflagration" (Stone Sour)

"Through Glass" (Stone Sour)

"Take It Easy" (Eagles)

"Spit It Out" (Slipknot)

"Tired":

Trailer: