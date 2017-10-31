COREY TAYLOR Goes Shopping At Amoeba Records In Los Angeles - "What's In My Bag?"
October 31, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Slipknot / Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor recently went shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, California and brought a camera crew with him. Check out what he picked up in the video below.
Catch Stone Sour live on tour:
November
5 - Knotfest - San Bernardino, CA
10 - Stadium - Moscow, Russian Federation
12 - Falcon Club - Minsk, Belarus
15 - The Gray Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark
16 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
17 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
19 - Jahrhunderthalle Club - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
20 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
22 - AB - Brussels, Belgium
23 - Klokgebouw - Eindhoven, Netherlands
24 - Bataclan - Paris, France
26 - Luxexpo - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
27 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
30 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom
December
1 - Centre - Brighton, United Kingdom
4 - 02 Brixton Academy - London, United Kingdom
5 - Cardiff International Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom
6 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, United Kingdom
8 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
10 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
11 - Zenith - Munchen, Germany
12 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
14 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
15 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy