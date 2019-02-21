COREY TAYLOR Joined By SCOTT IAN, CHARLIE BENANTE, JOHN 5 At Hollywood Solo Show; Fan-Filmed Video

On February 20th, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor performed a solo show at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California.

Taylor and his backing band - comprised of guitarist Zach Throne, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and bassist Jason Christopher - were joined by several special guests including Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax, John 5 from Rob Zombie, and comedian Dean Delray, amongst others. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

"Cream" by Prince:

"From Out Of Nowhere" by Faith No More:

"Touch Too Much" by AC/DC:

"Take Your Whiskey Home" by Van Halen:

"Bitch" by The Rolling Stones: