COREY TAYLOR Joined By SCOTT IAN, CHARLIE BENANTE, JOHN 5 At Hollywood Solo Show; Fan-Filmed Video
February 21, 2019, 8 minutes ago
On February 20th, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor performed a solo show at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California.
Taylor and his backing band - comprised of guitarist Zach Throne, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and bassist Jason Christopher - were joined by several special guests including Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax, John 5 from Rob Zombie, and comedian Dean Delray, amongst others. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.
"Cream" by Prince:
"From Out Of Nowhere" by Faith No More:
"Touch Too Much" by AC/DC:
"Take Your Whiskey Home" by Van Halen:
"Bitch" by The Rolling Stones: