COREY TAYLOR, JONATHAN DAVIS, MARIA BRINK, WENDY DIO Guest On New Episode Of SYFY Wire’s Metal Crush Monday; Video

On the the fourth and final instalment of SYFY Wire’s Metal Crush, Whitney Moore talks with Corey Taylor of Slipknot & Stone Sour, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Maria Brink of In This Moment, Wendy Dio and comic writer Steve Niles.

Topics include the new Ronnie James Dio "Holy Diver" comic by Z2 Comics, Corey Taylor’s CMFT album, wrestling, horror movies, Tom Savini, the 2019 documentary In Search Of Darkness, the upcoming sci-fi documentary In Search Of Tomorrow, sci-fi movies, the 1985 movie Enemy Mind which stars Dennis Quaid, Corey’s DVD collection, the 2014 film Wolf Cop, Slipknot, the Korn cover of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia", Yelawolf, the Awakening Youth charity, how Korn go about making music videos, Todd McFarlane, Spawn, the Follow The Leader album art, Queen Of The Damned, Dune, Vincent Price, Jonathan Davis’ haunted doll collection, the Family Values tours, Iron Maiden comics, Mushroomhead, Pink Floyd, Bill Sienkiewicz, Firestarter, the Alien movies, Dark Nights: Metal, the new In This Moment comic, the Lord Of The Rings movies, J.R.R. Tolkien, Peter Jackson, Fireball Ministry, Christopher Lee, Tony Iommi and much more.

Extended versions of the interviews with Wendy Dio. Steve Niles and Corey Taylor can be heard on the podcast version of Metal Crush. Those episodes can be found here.

Additional and exclusive content from Corey Taylor, Maria Brink, and Jonathan Davis can be seen on-air tonight starting at 7:30 PM during Rob Zombie's Halloween.