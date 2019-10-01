COREY TAYLOR - Limited Run Collector’s Edition Of Horror Doc "In Search Of Darkness" Available For Pre-Order; Video Trailer

In Search Of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector's Edition (Limited Run) is available for pre-order now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Available for one month only, this unique collector's edition is a must-buy for fans of Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor and ‘80s horror films. In this special edition, Corey is joined by ‘80s icons, modern horror greats, and popular horror influencers as he guides you through the most complete retrospective documentary of the genre ever made.

This limited run of In Search Of Darkness features all-new additional content from Corey, including new segments for each year (1980-1989) where he reveals his favorite horror moments, and comes packed with unique collectibles that you won’t find anywhere else.

Corey is joined by 45+ contributors, including John Carpenter (Director - The Fog, The Thing, They Live, Prince Of Darkness), Heather Langenkamp (Actor - A Nightmare On Elm Street Franchise), and Doug Bradley (Actor - Hellraiser franchise).

Each of the contributors gives their unique take on the genre and the films they were involved with. This is your opportunity to go behind the scenes with ‘80s icons to learn how your favorite ‘80s horror films were made.

Pre-order now (expected delivery: November 2019) to personalize your documentary with your name in the credits.

You will receive:

• The most comprehensive documentary on ‘80s Horror ever made, clocking in at more than 280 minutes (DVD or Blu-Ray) and featuring 45+ contributors.

• Exclusive In Search of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition movie poster.

• Unique Corey Taylor Pin – not available anywhere else.

• High-quality postcard featuring unique artwork created for In Search of Darkness by legendary ‘80s horror artist Graham Humphreys.

• Digital Download of the documentary.

The Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition is only available until midnight Halloween and will never be streamed or put up for sale again. This is your one chance to purchase this documentary.