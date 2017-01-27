COREY TAYLOR Pays Tribute To DAVID BOWIE With “China Girl” Performance; Video

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) paid tribute to late rock legend David Bowie at the Celebrating David Bowie concert in Los Angeles earlier this week. The event took place on January 24th and 25th at the Wiltern Theatre, and fan-filmed footage of Taylor performing the Bowie classic “China Girl” can be seen below.

The Celebrating David Bowie concert series has also made stops in London and New York, and will hit Tokyo, Japan on February 2nd.

At the London show on January 8th, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott performed “All The Young Dudes”, backed by The London Community Gospel Choir. Watch the performance below.