COREY TAYLOR Performs BLACK FLAG Classic "Rise Above" At Hollywood Solo Show; Three Camera Mix Posted

On February 20th, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor performed a solo show at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California.

Taylor and his backing band - comprised of guitarist Zach Throne, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and bassist Jason Christopher - were joined by several special guests including Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax, John 5 from Rob Zombie, and comedian Dean Delray, amongst others. Capital Chaos TV has posted a three camera mix of the Black Flag classic "Rise Above".

The complete setlist on the night was as follows:

"Love Song" (The Damned cover)

"Don't Change" (INXS cover)

"All This and More" (Dead Boys cover)

"Already Gone" (Eagles cover)

"Bone China" (Mother Love Bone cover)

"Let's Go" (The Cars cover)

"Waitin' for the Bus / Jesus Just Left Chicago" (ZZ Top cover)

"Cream" (Prince cover)

"Clampdown" (The Clash cover)

"Touch Too Much" (AC/DC cover)

"Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie cover)

"Right Brigade" (Bad Brains cover)

"Small Man, Big Mouth" (Minor Threat cover)

"Who Was in My Room Last Night?" (Butthole Surfers cover)

"Rise Above" (Black Flag cover)

"Suspect Device" (Stiff Little Fingers cover)

"From Out of Nowhere" (Faith No More cover)

"Rich Girl" (Hall & Oates cover)

"Take Your Whiskey Home" (Van Halen cover)

"C'mon and Love Me" (KISS cover)

"Lido Shuffle" (Boz Scaggs cover)

"Bitch" (The Rolling Stones cover)

Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

"Cream" by Prince:

"From Out Of Nowhere" by Faith No More:

"Touch Too Much" by AC/DC:

"Take Your Whiskey Home" by Van Halen:

"Bitch" by The Rolling Stones: