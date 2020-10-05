COREY TAYLOR Performs "Halfway Down" In Los Angeles; Official Live Video Streaming

Corey Taylor celebrated the release of his debut solo album in spectacular style on Friday, October 2, when he and his band took to the stage of iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum, to put on an epic, globally streamed rock n roll show for the ages. Now, due to enormous fan demand, tickets to access the PPV and unlimited re-watch access for ticket holders has been extended for a further three days, until 11:59 EDT on Wednesday, October 7, available here.

The 23 song setlist saw Taylor and crew blaze through every song on his debut solo album CMFT, songs from the Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, several covers and a jaw-dropping finale featuring a high octane, high flying performance from girl gang dance squad The Cherry Bombs all accompanied by a full pyro, full light show, arena production. To give fans a taster of the show, Corey has also released the full performance of new track "Halfway Down". Watch the video below:

A full evening of spectacle, Corey was introduced to stage by none other than Jack Black, and the jam-packed pre-show, hosted by Knotfest.com's Beez, featured exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage. The pre-show can be watched, for free, below:

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, Forum Or Against ‘Em was an industry first. In partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media put on an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience and provided work to approximately 80 event staff.

Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, arrived on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Album orders are available here, with a limited run of signed physical formats available at retail stores (Amazon, HMV, etc) and limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at thecoreytaylor.com. A UK exclusive white vinyl version is available from selected UK indie stores and HMV.com.

Each song illustrates the broad musical spectrum showcased on this fiery, fearless rock ‘n’ roll opus, as Taylor nods to lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to punk rock and classic rock to hip-hop. On "Black Eyes Blue", Taylor’s vocals blaze with nostalgia, while on "CMFT Must Be Stopped" his rhymes recall his work on Slipknot’s classic debut and run alongside bulletproof bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and UK MC Kid Bookie. The track is accompanied by a DJay Brawner directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt, while friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more make cameo appearances. Watch it below.

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Robert (drums) - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche. "HWY 666" kicks off the album barreling ahead with a devilish twang, while "Silverfish" peels back the layers of Taylor’s songwriting as acoustic guitars build to a highwire balance of hooks and heft. An ominous bass line gives way to pummeling wah-ed out guitars on "Culture Head" and the moving piano-driven "Home" offers a raw glimpse at Taylor’s immense vocal range.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Culture Head" video:

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video:

(Top photo - Steve Thrasher)