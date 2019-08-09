COREY TAYLOR Reveals SLIPKNOT Album That Was "Such A Fucking Abysmal Experience" To Make

Speaking with Overdrive, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylore discussed the band's new album, We Are Not Your Kind, and revealed the one album he hated making. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Taylor: "All Hope Is Gone which, in my opinion, was such a fucking abysmal experience for a lot of people, that... even though that album has some of our strongest songs on it, ironically, it was just... I think it was just soured by then due to what was going on at the time. Trust me, I worked my fucking ass off to make that thing listenable. It was tough. Fucking hard! So, I think in a way, yeah, this new album is kind of a reboot of sorts. Almost like wiping the stains from glass, so we can finally see through the shit.

For me, I really enjoyed working on this album and I know that everybody felt that way. It was really great to be able to create in that way again and you can really hear it in the way that we took so many fucking chances but you know it's still us. It's still Slipknot. That's what I'm really proud of on this album and it's also one of the reasons I back Vol. 3 so much even though I didn't enjoy making that album because of the 'production' of Rick Rubin. If it wasn't for Vol. 3, we wouldn't have been really able to cross over, and bust through those expectations that other people were putting to us. And I think that's what this album is gonna do also."

Slipknot has shared “Birth Of The Cruel,” the third new song to be released off their widely anticipated sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, which will arrive today (August 9th) on Roadrunner Records. “Birth Of The Cruel” made its debut as Zane Lowe’s ‘World Record’ on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and is available now at all DSPs.

“Birth Of The Cruel” follows Slipknot’s recent single “Solway Firth,” which arrived alongside a Crahan directed official music video. The video includes exclusive footage from the new Amazon Original series, “The Boys,” alongside exclusive live performance footage from Slipknot’s recent headline festival run in Europe.

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

Slipknot is currently on their Knotfest Roadshow headline tour across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth joining as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing kicked off July 26th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8th where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

