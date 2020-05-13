COREY TAYLOR's Auction Of Signed Guitars From Personal Collection Raises $150,000 US For Direct Relief COVID-19 Charity Effort

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor recently held a special guitar auction with eBay for Charity to benefit Direct Relief in support of their COVID-19 response efforts. The auction ended on May 7th. It reportedly raised $75,000 US, which was matched by eBay, bringing the total to $150,000.

Taylor handpicked 13 guitars from his personal collection and signed them for fans to bid on. Among electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, select highlights included his gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 #237 of only 400 in perfect condition, a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender Acoustic, a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature #87 out of only 200, and a black SDGR Bass. Every guitar came with a case and a certificate of authenticity. All proceeds from the auction went to Direct Relief - less shipping and processing fees.

Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide PPE and essential medical items to health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s mission spoke directly to Taylor, and he stepped up by giving fans the chance to own a piece of his history for an important initiative.