COREY TAYLOR's Son Performs "Song #3" With STONE SOUR Live On Stage At New Jersey Show - "This Is His First Time Doing This"

Stone Sour performed at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and during the show frontman Corey Taylor invited his son Griffin to take over lead vocals for "Song #3". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor (Slipknot) performed an acoustic version of his band’s single, “Song #3”, as well as a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky”, during a visit to WAAF studio in Boston, Massachusetts on July 20th. Check out video below:

Stone Sour have announced a fall US tour with support from Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs. Also set to appear on select dates is Man With A Mission and Beartooth.

Tour dates:

September

23 - Englewood, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival

24 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

27 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium

30 - Janesville, WI - JJO Sonic Boom

October

1 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

3 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

4 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)

8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)

10 - Clive, IA - 7 Flags Event Center (with Man With A Mission)

11 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater (with Man With A Mission)

13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

15 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air

18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (with Beartooth, no Steel Panther)

19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Steel Panther)

21 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock