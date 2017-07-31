COREY TAYLOR's Son Performs "Song #3" With STONE SOUR Live On Stage At New Jersey Show - "This Is His First Time Doing This"
July 31, 2017, 20 minutes ago
Stone Sour performed at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and during the show frontman Corey Taylor invited his son Griffin to take over lead vocals for "Song #3". Fan-filmed video is available below.
Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor (Slipknot) performed an acoustic version of his band’s single, “Song #3”, as well as a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky”, during a visit to WAAF studio in Boston, Massachusetts on July 20th. Check out video below:
Stone Sour have announced a fall US tour with support from Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs. Also set to appear on select dates is Man With A Mission and Beartooth.
Tour dates:
September
23 - Englewood, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival
24 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium
26 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland
27 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth
28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium
30 - Janesville, WI - JJO Sonic Boom
October
1 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
3 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
4 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)
8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)
10 - Clive, IA - 7 Flags Event Center (with Man With A Mission)
11 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater (with Man With A Mission)
13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion
15 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air
18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (with Beartooth, no Steel Panther)
19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Steel Panther)
21 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock