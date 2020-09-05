COREY TAYLOR Talks Debut Solo Album With SLIPKNOT Bandmate CLOWN - "It Was Like I Was Trying To Fill In An Empty Space In That Artistic Spot In My Heart" (Audio)

The latest installment of The Electric Theater translates like a long ride on the tour bus between collaborative brothers and bandmates, Slipknot percussiont Clown and frontman Corey Taylor. Discussing Taylor’s solo debut, their shared love (and distaste) for various movies, and the concept of exploring their many avenues of creativity, the casual conversation between two of rock’s larger than life figures brings into focus a truly unique connection. Check it out below.

On his new solo album

Taylor: "This is something that I could have done years ago - I could have done it at any other point, but at the time, it didn't make sense to do something like that, honestly, because I had Slipknot, I had Stone Sour - for whatever it was worth. For me, I was absolutely content with bouncing back and forth between Slipknot and Stone Sour, but for the last few years, I've recognized something in myself that really was just getting more and more important for me to show and share. And that was a certain type of music, that kind of all-out rock 'n' roll kind of positive... I don't even wanna say positive 'cause it's not the right word. There's no real word for what I'm trying to say, so I'll just describe it: this major-chord, big-chorus kind of party vibe, for lack of a better term.

I felt like I didn't have that in my life. It was a reflection of the music that I've been into for many years. It was a reflection of the music that I usually like to do in the cover shows that I do here and there. It was a reflection of the songs that I had been writing over the years that didn't fit with either Slipknot or Stone Sour. It was weird - it was like I was trying to fill in an empty space in that artistic spot in my heart, and I knew that, obviously, there was no way it was gonna fit with Slipknot because it's just such a different entity.

We play in different realms, and our world is huge, but these songs just don't fit - it's not the same kind of artistic flavor. I may have been able to do it with Stone Sour, but Stone Sour is so different than what it used to be that I had to just kind of create this third thing that, for lack of a better term, had to be a solo thing."

Taylor has unveiled his next release, “HWY 666”. It is available on all streaming platforms now and joined by an official lyric video, which can be found below.

Kicking up dust, rustling acoustic guitars introduce “HWY 666” as the tempo increases to a gallop only to turn on a dime towards road-burning distortion. The song blurs the boundaries between outlaw country, punk, and hard rock, complete with cinematic storytelling and a soaring hook.

Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, arrives on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Album pre-orders are available here, with a limited run of signed physical formats available at retail stores (Amazon, HMV, etc) and limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at thecoreytaylor.com. A UK exclusive white vinyl version is available from selected UK indie stores and HMV.com.

Each song illustrates the broad musical spectrum showcased on this fiery, fearless rock ‘n’ roll opus, as Taylor nods to lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to punk rock and classic rock to hip-hop. On "Black Eyes Blue", Taylor’s vocals blaze with nostalgia, while on "CMFT Must Be Stopped" his rhymes recall his work on Slipknot’s classic debut and run alongside bulletproof bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and UK MC Kid Bookie. The track is accompanied by a DJay Brawner directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt, while friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more make cameo appearances. Watch it below.

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Robert (drums) - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche. "HWY 666" kicks off the album barreling ahead with a devilish twang, while "Silverfish" peels back the layers of Taylor’s songwriting as acoustic guitars build to a highwire balance of hooks and heft. An ominous bass line gives way to pummeling wah-ed out guitars on "Culture Head" and the moving piano-driven "Home" offers a raw glimpse at Taylor’s immense vocal range.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

