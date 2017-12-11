COREY TAYLOR To Release Live In London Solo Performance Next Week; Video Teaser Streaming

On May 8th, 2016, Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) performed a sold out acoustic set at Koko in London, England. The full performance will be released for the first time to the public on December 18th at thecoreytaylor.com.

Check out a teaser below, and stay tuned for more details.

Upcoming Stone Sour live dates:

December
11 - Zenith - Munchen, Germany
12 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
14 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
15 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

