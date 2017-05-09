CORMORANT To Release Diaspora In August; Album Trailer Streaming

Progressive black/death metal collective Cormorant are readying to release their fourth LP Diaspora this August.

Recorded and mixed by Greg Wilkinson (Vastum, Graves At Sea, Noothgrush, Brainoil) at Earhammer Studios in Oakland, California in late 2016, Diaspora serves as the follow-up to 2014's critically-lauded Earth Diver full-length and sees Cormorant take their unique style of progressive metal in an expansive, and adventurous direction. With four songs that total 61 minutes, the album features the band's longest, most detail-oriented compositions to date -- the collective result of two years of collaborative writing. Musically, Diaspora features familiar elements of black, death, prog, and folk metal, but pronounced psychedelic and funeral doom influences can be heard throughout as well, particularly on the twenty-six-minute closing epic, "Migration."



Diaspora also features dynamic performances from renowned cellist Jackie Perez Gratz (Grayceon, Giant Squid, ex-Amber Asylum) while Utah-based visionary artist Jeff Christensen created the album's vivid, four-panel artwork. Mastered by Brad Boatright (Sleep, YOB, Gatecreeper) at Audiosiege, the album is a crushing statement from one of the Bay Area's most consistent extreme metal bands.



Diaspora will be available on 2LP, CD, and digital formats on August 11th with US and European distribution through War Crime Recordings.



Artwork and preorder details will be unveiled in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the album trailer below.

Tracklisting:

“Preserved In Ash”

“Sentinel”

“The Devourer”

“Migration”

Album trailer: