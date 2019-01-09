CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Begin Work On New Album; Offer Free Download

Pennsylvania's traditional heavy metal gladiators Corners Of Sanctuary (COS) are heading back into the studio later this month to begin work on their sixth full-length studio album. After an exciting ride in 2018, which had the band performing east and west coast US dates as well as in Europe, the guys are looking forward to the serene settings of a recording studio.

"We are definitely looking forward to getting back into the studio," says COS guitarist Mick Michaels. "Hordes was recorded in late 2016 and early 2017...so for us, getting back to recording new material has been a long time coming. We have a lot of stuff written and hope to capture some lightening in a bottle again," he added.

With the international critical acclaim and success of last year’s The Galloping Hordes, COS looks to make this new album with the same intensity, focusing on well-built arrangements and honing the punch and power of their signature sound and writing style.

When asked if the next album will follow a similar format as The Galloping Hordes, the band was in complete agreement with the new album's direction and writing approach.

"The writing on Hordes was without a doubt more mature and polished then with previous albums... simply because everyone got involved in the process," said Michaels. "This was the key ingredient that, in our opinion, made all the difference. We plan to continue this new tradition and see where it takes us," Michaels added.

COS looks to take as much time as needed to record the new album, setting aside several months to properly complete the project. At present, no additional events, including show dates, have been added to the schedule.

"We want to be on top of our game for this next album," says COS bassist James Pera. "It's a matter of doing what we do and not having any distractions," Pera continued.

No definitive title has yet been given to the new album and the band is remaining tight lipped regarding any considerable possibilities.

"There are some working titles being tossed around, but nothing concrete," says COS drummer Mad T. "That's Mick's department...so whatever it winds up being, I'm sure it will be fitting."

Corners of Sanctuary is also making available a free MP3 download of their new song “Ready For Battle” for fans.