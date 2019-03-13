CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Launch New Single, Video “Children Of The Night”

Corners Of Sanctuary (COS) have officially released a brand new single and music video for the song "Children Of The Night". The latest track is the first from the band to feature new singer Ryan Michael. Michael has been working with the band since last November.

“It's been very exciting working with a professional set of musicians like COS,” Michael said. “There are a lot of new opportunities to explore,” added Michael.

"Having a new member always brings about change...and change is good," said COS guitarist Mick Michaels. "We're taking things one day at a time and making the most of what we do. The goal is to keep making music...so that's our plan," he added.

Michael's introduction brings yet another new chapter to this already prolific group. In January, COS began working on a new album, currently titled "Heroes Never Die," which they look to release sometime in 2020 through the German label Killer Metal Records.

"Music for the new album is already recorded," said James Pera, COS' bass player. "We are in the process now of preparing to have Ryan lay down the vocal tracks. We've always prided ourselves on our ability to keeping the train rolling...oh we hit plenty of bumps, that's for sure...we just learned how not to let up on the gas," Pera added with a smile.

"Children Of The Night" as well as the track's opening intro, "Beware," were written by guitarist Michaels and drummer Mad T. The band again teamed up with LA producer Bill Metoyer (Slayer, Fates Warning, W.A.S.P) for the song's mastering. The song also features backing vocals by singer Frankie D (Seeker, Decypher).

The single is available digitally for download at the band's website. The track will also be distributed by U.S. based Exquisite Noise Records:

Corners Of Sanctuary moves forward with a list of dates which include support for former Vixen singer Janet Gardner later this month, support for former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley in April, an appearance at the Finger Lakes Metal Fest in May, a short New England tour in June and a West Coast tour in September where the band will perform at the legendary Whiskey A Go-Go with the Iron Maidens.

COS also promises to have a couple more one-off releases throughout the year.

"Like Mick said...the goal is to keep making music," said drummer Mad T.