CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Release Cut Your Losses EP; “Wild Card” Music Video Streaming

Corners Of Sanctuary (COS) have released the Cut Your Losses EP, available via Exquisite Noise Records. Purchase at this location.

The 4-song release is a nostalgic collection from the group as it contains new versions of two previously released songs, "Wild Card" and "My Revenge".

"These songs appeared on our first album and never came across the way we wanted them to in the studio," said Mick Michaels, COS guitarist and founder. "We wanted the opportunity to do it right and this was that opportunity. Both have new arrangements as well as all new lyrics for My Revenge... these are the versions we wanted," he continued.

The EP also includes two new tracks, the 80's anthem laden "Tonight We Roll" and "Mind's Eye"' a much darker-sounding change of pace for the band which was co-written by Michaels and bassist James Pera.

"I have to admit, I don't know how these guys can keep cranking out the quality tunes at such a furious pace! It's pretty amazing," stated Jason McGathey, Exquisite Noise Records President. "I love the machine gun sounding drums in My Revenge...and Wild Card is definitely a favorite,” he added.

A new music video, produced by A Creation Productions, for the single "Wild Card", was released in conjunction with the EP.

The video was filmed at the 3,400 acre Green Lane Park, the largest county park in northwestern Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the band's home state. Primary footage was shot at the now closed Farms Bridge. The historic 133 foot structure, which overlooks Yellow Breeches Creek, was built in 1889 by the Phoenix Bridge Company and has become a center piece for Park hikers, fishermen and bird enthusiasts.

"Most of my memory of that day was trying to stay warm before, during and after takes... the wind was extremely frigid," said lead singer Frankie Cross. “I did more than my share of complaining...," he joked. "...but after seeing the final edit, it was well worth the hypothermia," Cross added.

A free mp3 download of ”Wild Card" is available here.

COS has a number of upcoming shows which include supporting Tim "Ripper" Owens of Judas Priest and Iced Earth fame, thrash legends Blood Feast and the Italian power metal band Savior From Anger. Plus spots at the NEPA Metal Meltdown Fest in May and the Chicago Festival of the Witch in July which will coincide with a short run of Midwest shows among others.

“We are really grateful for all the support,” said drummer Mad T. “The new EP sounds great… the shows have been going well… at times I still can’t believe all this happening and I have had a chance to be part of it,” he further added.

Corners of Sanctuary also plan to release a new full-length album, The Galloping Hordes, later this year and are currently in the studio recording.

"Everything is written and all the music is recorded. We're moving forward with vocals at this point," said Pera. "There are going to be a few surprises with this album... COS is an ever-changing musical landscape," he added.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Irish Wolf Pub - Scranton, PA (with Beyond Fallen)

2 - Whiskey Tango - Philadelphia, PA (with Tim “Ripper” Owens)

22 - The Vinyl Closet - Jeffersonville, PA (with Powerless Rise)

28 - Jabber Jaws – Allentown, PA

May

5 - NEPA Metal Meltdown 2017 - Plains, PA (with Sacred Oath)

6 - Backstage Pass - Ronkonkoma, NY (with Blood Feast)

7 - WADIO Radio (in Studio Performance) - Long Island, NY

12 - Saints Tavern – St. Clair, PA

13 - Metal Devastation Fest -Oddity Bar - Wilmington, DE

20 - On the Rox - Richmond, VA (with Fallout of Fear & Scarz Within)

June

3 - Bobby’s Place - Erie, PA (with Storms Within)

23 - The Rusty Nail - Ardmore, PA (with Savior From Anger)

24 - Irish Wolf Pub - Scranton, PA (with Savior From Anger & Beyond Fallen)

July

22 - Festival Of The Witch - Chicago, IL

More to be announced.