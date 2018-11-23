CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Release Holiday EP; "Counting The Days ‘Til Christmas Comes" Lyric Video Streaming

Ho, Ho, Ho! The holiday season has kicked into full throttle and the heavy metal elves are bringing their annual dose of Christmas cheer as Corners of Sanctuary release their latest Yuletide EP, Counting The Days… A Merry Metal Xmas V.

This fifth instalment of their unique brand of metal merriment is being released and distributed by Exquisite Noise Records USA and is now available digitally at all major online music outlets. A limited run of CDs are also available exclusively at the official COS website, here.

The new EP’s title track, “Counting The Days ‘Til Christmas Comes”, is available as a lyric video. Watch below.

Counting The Days also contains the non-holiday track, “Meet Your Maker”, which originally appeared on the band’s 2015 album, Axe To Grind. The newly re-recorded bonus track is available as a holiday gift MP3 download, here.

“The song has become a live favorite over the last couple of years and has also gone through a few incarnations since we first recorded it,” said COS guitarist Mick Michaels. “We knew we wanted to capture what the song morphed into… so having an opportunity to re-record it was a no brainer for us,” he added.

COS once again teamed up with LA producer Bill Metoyer to helm the final mastering of the six-song EP. “Bill is our diamond in the rough,” said bassist James Pera. “He knows exactly what we are looking for, always a great experience working with him,” Pera continued. Recently back from a West Coast tour, the band finishes up the year with a couple of shows followed by some time off for the holidays and plans to head back into the studio shortly after to begin work on their next album. “We already have a large chunk of new material together for our next album,” said Michaels. “We’re excited to begin putting it all together, as we have a lot of ideas but have found the real fun is just letting things develop on their own. That’s the magic of music and we have some surprises in store for 2019,” he added with a smile.

Tour dates:

December

7 - Karl Hall - Wilkes Barre, PA

8 - Basement Transmissions - Erie, PA