CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Sign With Killer Metal Records

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania based heavy metal rockers Corners of Sanctuary(COS) have signed a new deal with German label Killer Metal Records for the release of their new album The Galloping Hordes.

The album is set to release this year and will be the band’s sixth album following 2015’s Metal Machine and the holiday album Driven Snow.

Corners of Sanctuary guitarist Mick Michaels has checked in with the following comment: “We are excited to get this album out through our new label Killer Metal Records. A lot of work has gone into this new material and we are very fortunate to have the opportunity to make its release official".

Killer Metal Records label owner Jens Häfner has provided the following comment: “We are very happy to be working with COS for the release of their new album and have been extremely impressed by their work. We welcome COS to the KMR family and look forward to a bright future working together”.

Signing a five-year deal with the German label, the band plans to forge a long term relationship and looks to the future with renewed optimism. “This gives us a lot of room to grow for sure and gives our music a home,” Michaels stated. "There’s actually an opportunity for both label and artist to be invested plus it ensures future releases will have a voice to be heard”.

The Galloping Hordes, which has been mastered by legendary producer Bill Metoyer (Slayer, W.A.S.P., Fates Warning), will initially see a digital release to begin building momentum followed by a physical release later in the year which will coincide with the band’s upcoming summer tour of Germany this August.

“We are beyond stoked to be heading to Germany for a number of shows", stated COS bassist James Pera. “The support has been phenomenal to say the least. We are looking forward to putting on a good show and making new friends with our Metal German brothers and sisters in arms,” Pera added.

The mini tour will have them performing in Hanover, Hamburg, Lingen, and Oldenburg among other areas. “There is a lot of work ahead of us to make it all come together, and we are definitely up for this without a doubt,” said drummer Mad T.

With a string of shows, including recently appearing with That Metal Show co-host and comedian Don Jamieson and being upcoming support for 80’s rockers Roughhouse (formerly Teeze) and Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna along with playing the Dead of Winter Storm Fest, COS has been in and out of the studio working on old and new music. “We are revamping a handful of older set favorites and laying down some new music that’s been floating around,” offered Pera. “The music is always evolving and that’s what it’s all about, the music… without that, there isn’t much else to offer,” he said with a smile.

Along with time in the studio and shows, the band plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in late spring lead by MBM Music Inc., as well as host an album release party which will have them perform.