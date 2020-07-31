CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Sign With RFL Records; Heroes Never Die Album Due In October

Conflict is far from picture perfect, it is harsh, relentless and some even say treacherous. One thing is certain though, those who have been tasting the true foundation of heavy metal, have the ability to tell its awful tales and lessons to be learned. Who are those veterans you ask? The answer is right here, hanging over your face - The Heroes.

Today, RFL Records announces the signing of the Philadelphian warmongers, Corners Of Sanctuary, and the upcoming release of the band's seventh album, Heroes Never Die, to be released on October 3.

Heroes Never Die is where the building blocks of heavy mtal meet, melodies and hard hitting riffs, ol' US metal merged with European metal, Riot meets Judas Priest & Satan, Malice meets Accept & Blitzkrieg and the list goes on and on.

RFL Records' CEO, Jon Marchewka, commented: “I am personally thrilled to have Corners Of Sanctuary as part of the RFL family. Our goal is to be a diverse label that appreciates the different styles in the hard rock / metal genres and with Corners Of Sanctuary we have a band that delivers an amazing, classic metal style. We want to bring the very best to our fans and with us being such big Corners Of Sanctuary fans, we fully believe that these guys are going to be a major player in the industry for many years to come.”

Corners Of Sanctuary's guitarist & founder, Mick Michaels commented: "We are thrilled to be working with RFL Records for the release of our next album, Heroes Never Die. From the beginning, the connection has been undeniable... their support of our particular style and sound has been overwhelming and we could not have asked for more. The band is confident this partnering will produce nothing but positive results."

Heroes Never Die was produced by Mick Michaels, recorded & Mixed at Magic Ears Studios, PA. The album was mastered by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, Fates Warning, W.A.S.P., Armored Saint, Sacred Reich) at SkullSeven Studio, CA

Tracklisting:

"We Never"

"Someone Else's War"

"The Truth In Lies"

"Combat Shock"

"Heroes Never Die"

"Into The Fight"

"I Will"

"We Won't Back Down (Do Or Die)"

"Best Of The Best"

"We Are The Dead (Dead Man Walking)"

"Remember The Dawn"

"Fight The Good Fight"

Lineup:

Stacey Lee - Vocals

Mad T - Drums

James Pera - Bass & Backing Vocals

Mick Michaels - Guitars & Keyboards