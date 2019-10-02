CORONATUS Reveal New Album Details

Coronatus are going to release their new album. The Eminence Of Nature. on November 29 via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E. The front cover - created by Jan Yrlund of Darkgrove Design - is available below along with the album's tracklist.

The Eminence Of Nature will be available as 2-CD Digipak as well as limited edition box-set, exclusive content as well as download and stream. The second CD features all tracks from CD1 as an instrumental version. Coronatus once again teamed up with Dennis Schwachhofer, who arranged all orchestral parts.

Nature is a key topic on the album, whose lyrics often refer to nature- and climate protection and the fondness for Northern nature, among others.

The first single, "Midsommar", will be released in mid-October.

Tracklisting:

“No Planet B”

“Midsommmar”

“S.O.P.”

“The Wilderness Of The North”

“Echo Of Souls”

“The Place I Love”

“Human Mania”

“Set Sail To North”

“9000 Years Ago”