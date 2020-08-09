CORONER Guitarist TOMMY VETTERLI Unveils New Signature Guitar

"Thrilled to announce the release of my first signature model, the A1.6 Coroner," says Coroner guitarist Tommy Vetterli. "Loaded with Fishman pickups, Gotoh Floyd, Stainless steel frets, Luminlay side dots, locking tuners etc. Available from solar-guitars.com. Thank you Solar Guitars!"

"Created together with Tommy Vetterli from legendary Swiss Thrash Metal band Coroner, this premium feature-loaded guitar belongs to the Solar Type A1 top of the line range, offering outstanding elegance and performance," reads a statement from Solar Guitars.

This Type A1.6 “Coroner” six-string guitar boasts stealth looks, a distinctive cutaway scoop and a remarkable feature set, making it the ultimate, precise and professional instrument of choice for Tommy Vetterli’s stage and studio work. The superior and very reliable Gotoh GE1996T tremolo bridge with 12 mm thick / 33 mm long brass block offers increased sustain and resonance while all tremolo springs are mechanically muted. It also features a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern active humbucker pickups revealing pure, uncorrupted and musical tone.

The Type A1.6 “Coroner” features a set-thru full access neck/body joint design with 25.5” scale, an alder body, a fast, thin, comfortable maple neck, an ebony fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo stainless steel frets and Luminlay ‘glow in the dark’ side dots for easy stage use. Loaded with Solar 18:1 locking tuners, locking nut, 1 Volume with push/pull for voice change and 3 way blade switch it is available in carbon black matte finish.