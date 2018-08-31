CORONER Live At Rock Hard Festival 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

August 31, 2018, 36 minutes ago

Rockpalast has released professionally filmed footage of Swiss technical thrash metal pioneers Coroner performing at the 2018 edition of the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 20th.

Setlist:

"Internal Conflicts"
"Serpant Moves"
"Divine Step (Conspectu Mortis)"
"Semtex Revolution"
"Tunnel Of Pain"
"Metamorphosis"
"Masked Jackal"
"Grin (Nails Hurt)"
"Reborn Through Hate"
"Die By My Hand"



