CORRODED – Defcon Zero Album To Receive Remix Treatment From Producer ZARDONIC

Swedish metallers Corroded have given Venezuelan DJ, producer, and remix artist Zardonic access to their entire Defcon Zero album, rather than just a single track and he's given it a complete overhaul, just as he has with other Despotz artists such as Sonic Syndicate, Skarlett Riot, Nightrage and The Unguided. You can check out the single and title track, "Defcon Zero", below:

Corroded released their fourth album, Defcon Zero in April 2017 and started off the festival season by breaking the audience record at Sweden Rock Festival’s 4Sound Stage. After an intense summer on tour performing at Sweden’s biggest rock festivals, such as the aforementioned Sweden Rock Festival as well as Skogsröjet and Sabaton Open Air, they went on an autumn tour in Europe together with Pain and are set to kick off a new tour in the middle of February.

Regarding the remix, the band says, “We’ve been totally up for the idea of hearing a remix to one of our songs. Zardonic came up with this brutal mix of all songs from the album and we all loved it after listening to it the first time. You still feel and hear the heart of Corroded beating in this remix but Zardonic put it with his ideas onto another level. Great job.”

And Zardonic adds, “Putting this remix together was quite the challenge because unfortunately, I couldn’t count with the separate instruments as I usually do, but I decided to do what I did back in my early years and treat it like a bootleg, but with a bit more of what I’ve learned recently. I let my head run free creatively and literally wrote all the ideas as they were coming to me. You get sick of the same sounding dance music structure after you’ve done it forever, you know? So this is something truly special I put my heart and soul into, even did my own vocals which is something I don’t normally do in remixes, but Corroded is just too fucking badass and inspiring and it put my head in the right place to put together this monstrosity. You can call it a remix if you will. I call it an extreme dance music tribute to good fucking metal. Respect!”

Corroded on the road:

February

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Hornstulls Strand Bar Brooklyn och Calexio's

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

24 - Paris, France - Le Backstage by the Mill

26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo 21

27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Wien, Austria - Chelsea

March

2 - Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau