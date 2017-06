CORRODED Live At Sweden Rock; Recap Video Streaming

“We’d like to thank everyone who came to see us at Sweden Rock Festival!,” says Swedish metallers Corroded. “Thanks to you we broke the audience record for the 4Sound stage!”

Check out a recap video below, courtesy of Rockbladet.se:

Upcoming Corroded live dates:

July

15 - Kristianstad Rockfest - Kristianstad, Sweden

August

4 - Skogsröjet - Rejmyre, Sweden

5 - Metal Park - Edsbyn, Sweden

18 - Sabaton Open Air Festival - Falun, Sweden

26 - Eksjö Stadsfest - Eksjö, Sweden