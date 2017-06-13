CORRODED Release “Carry Me My Bones” Lyric Video

Rising Swedish metal heroes Corroded have released the lyric video for their single "Carry Me My Bones”.

Regarding the track, the band says, '"Carry Me My Bones" is a great song, both musically and lyrically and we wanted to make a video that didn't take too much attention away from that. We think it turned out to be the most honest, dark and beautiful video we've ever made. Jens really gets to show his emotions in this video and we’re happy to finally share it with you all!"

"Carry Me My Bones" comes from Corroded's new Defcon Zero album, out now on Despotz Records.

In addition, Despotz will digitally release the band's back catalogue (previously only available via Ninetone / Universal), Eleven Shades Of Black (2009), Exit To Transfer (2010), and State Of Disgrace (2012). The three albums will also be made available on vinyl later in the year.

Their debut album, Eleven Shades Of Black. marks the first strike: the single “Time And Again“ was chosen as the title and theme song for the Swedish version of the reality show Survivor (called Expedition Robinson in Sweden) and put the band on the map overnight. Consequently the album cracked the Swedish Top 3 by entering at #2 on the charts.

Exit To Transfer, their sophomore effort, peaked at #6 on the charts, supported by a sold out Scandinavian tour with US melodic metal monsters Avenged Sevenfold in the fall of 2010 alongside two showcases at the established Berlin, Germany music fair Popkomm. At this point, Corroded had finally made an impact beyond Swedish borders. But even more important was their contribution to the renowned computer game Battlefield, with “Age Of Rage“ being picked up as the game’s theme song.

A lineup change didn't stop the band's third release, State Of Disgrace, from slamming into the Swedish charts once again at #2.