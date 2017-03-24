CORRODED Release “Fall Of A Nation” Video

Swedish metal mongers Corroded have unleashed the video for single, "Fall Of A Nation”.

Coming from the band's upcoming Despotz Records release, Defcon Zero (out April 14th) the band's take on the video: "We wanted the video to show how the song feels and we think it´s spot on. Dark, ugly and ferocious - just like us! Hard rock fans will love it. So if your eyes bleed after this one, you´re probably not that into heavy music. It might also be our appearances, but nonetheless, it´s time to bang heads and make some trouble!"

Defcon Zero is the band's first new album in five years and the goal is still the same - "world domination!” says singer / guitarist Jens Westin with a laugh. With Defcon Zero, the band continues where 'State Of Disgrace' left off, just a little heavier and a bit more melodic."

“We worked solely within the band this time as we entered this process with only some form of a raw idea, without any preconceptions," Westin adds. "From there on everybody contributed. The creative process was based on a live feeling and we had tremendous fun while recording.”

In addition, Despotz will digitally release the band's back catalogue (previously only available via Ninetone / Universal), Eleven Shades Of Black (2009), Exit To Transfer (2010), and State Of Disgrace (2012). The three albums will also be made available on vinyl later in the year.

Their debut album, Eleven Shades Of Black. marks the first strike: the single “Time And Again“ was chosen as the title and theme song for the Swedish version of the reality show Survivor (called Expedition Robinson in Sweden) and put the band on the map overnight. Consequently the album cracked the Swedish Top 3 by entering at #2 on the charts.

Exit To Transfer, their sophomore effort, peaked at #6 on the charts, supported by a sold out Scandinavian tour with US melodic metal monsters Avenged Sevenfold in the fall of 2010 alongside two showcases at the established Berlin, Germany music fair Popkomm. At this point, Corroded had finally made an impact beyond Swedish borders. But even more important was their contribution to the renowned computer game Battlefield, with “Age Of Rage“ being picked up as the game’s theme song.

A lineup change didn't stop the band's third release, State Of Disgrace, from slamming into the Swedish charts once again at #2.