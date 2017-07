CORRODED Streaming “Burn It To The Ground” Track; Audio

Sweden’s Corroded are streaming the track “Burn It To The Ground”, the third single from their new album, Defcon Zero, out now on Despotz Records. Listen below:

Corroded recently released a recap video from their appearance at Sweden Rock Festival. Watch the clip, courtesy of Rockbladet.se, below:

Upcoming Corroded live dates:

August

4 - Skogsröjet - Rejmyre, Sweden

5 - Metal Park - Edsbyn, Sweden

18 - Sabaton Open Air Festival - Falun, Sweden

26 - Eksjö Stadsfest - Eksjö, Sweden