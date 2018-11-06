CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announce North American Tour Dates With CROWBAR, MOTHERSHIP; Select Dates Include WEEDEATER, THE OBSESSED

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced a North American tour in January/February 2019. The tour runs from January 19th in San Antonio, Texas through February 27th in Nashville, Tennessee. Joining COC on all dates is Crowbar and Mothership, with Weedeater on board from January 19th - February 13th, and The Obsessed from February 16th - 27th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 9th. More details at coc.com.

Tour dates:

January

19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

February

1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

5 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

9 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

12 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

13 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

26 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

27 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

(Photo - Dean Karr)