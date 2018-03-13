CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announces Latin American Headlining Dates + Second Leg Of North American Tour With BLACK LABEL SOCIETY And EYEHATEGOD

Corrosion Of Conformity has announced a six-date Latin American tour this May. The trek, slated to run from May 12th to May 19th, includes performances in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.

The band will then perform several European festival dates in June before returning to North America to kick off the second leg of their tour supporting Black Label Society this summer. Set to commence July 14th in Cadott, Wisconsin, the tour will make its way through nearly two dozen cities, coming to a close on August 11th in Sayreville, New Jersey. Additional support will again be provided by Eyehategod. See all confirmed dates below.

Corrosion Of Conformity continues to tour in support of their No Cross No Crown full-length, released in January via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Captured in North Carolina with longtime producer John Custer, the record marks the first studio recording with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan in over a decade and, earning the #67 spot on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, #12 on the Billboard Top Current Albums Chart, and #3 on the Top Hard Music Albums Chart upon its first week of release, is the highest charting album of the band's career.

No Cross No Crown is available on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. Various order bundles are available here.

Tour dates:

May

12 - Vic Club - Sao Paulo, BR

13 - Teatro Odisseia - Rio De Janeiro, BR

15 - Uniclub - Buenos Aires, AR

16 - Blondie - Santiago, CL

18 - Escena - Monterrey, MX

19 - Circo Volador - Mexico, MX

June

9 - Download - Donnington Park, UK

18 - Orion - Rome, IT w/ Converge

19 - VAZ Hafen - Innsbruck, AU w/ Converge

20 - La Belle Electrique - Grenoble, FR

22 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR

23 - Copenhell - København, DK

24 - Graspop - Dessel, BE

July (with Black Label Society, Eyehategod)

7/14 - Cadott Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

7/15 - Inkcarceration Music Festival - Mansfield, OH

7/16 - Monarch Music Hall - Peoria, IA *

7/17 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

7/18 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

7/20 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7/21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

7/22 - Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

7/23 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

7/25 - The Clyde Theatre - Wayne, IN

7/27 - Si Hall At The Fairgrounds - Syracuse, NY

7/28 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME

7/29 - The Webster - Hartford, CT*

7/30 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

August (with Black Label Society, Eyehategod)

1 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

2 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

3 - Phase 2 - Lynchburg, VA

5 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

7 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

8 - Metlus - Montreal, QC

9 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

10 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

* - no Eyehategod

(Photo - Dean Karr)