CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announces North American Summer Headlining Tour With CROWBAR

Corrosion Of Conformity will kick off the second leg of their North American headlining tour this July. The A Quest To Believe, A Call To The Void II Tour will commence on July 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York and run through August 25 in Providence, Rhode Island. Support will be provided by their comrades in Crowbar as well as Lo-Pan and Quaker City Night Hawks. Tickets go on sale this Friday at all local ticket outlets.

Corrosion Of Conformity will also play a special one-off show with country singer Cody Jinks next month in addition to festival appearances at Rocklahoma, Heavy MTL, KISW's Pain In The Grass, and a headlining performance at Psycho Swim, Psycho Las Vegas' annual pool-bound kick-off party where the band will be joined by Lucifer, Danava, ASG, Primitive Man, and more. In October, Corrosion Of Conformity will appear on the inaugural MegaCruise alongside Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, and so many others with more shows to be announced in the months to come. See all confirmed dates below.

May

9 - Coyote Joe's - Charlotte, NC w/ Cody Jinks

24 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

July (with Crowbar, Lo-Pan, Quaker City Night Hawks)

26 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

27 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - Heavy MTL - Montreal, QC *

29 - Dallas Nightclub - Kitchener, ON

31 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

August (with Crowbar, Lo-Pan, Quaker City Night Hawks)

1 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

2 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

3 - KISW's Pain In The Grass @ White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA *

5 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

6 - Pop's - Sauget, IL

7 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

10 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

11 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

13 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

14 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

15 - Psycho Swim @ Daylight Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV *

16 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

17 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

19 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

21 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

22 - The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

23 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

24 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

25 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

October

13 - MegaCruise 2019 - Los Angeles, CA *

* COC only

Corrosion Of Conformity will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Deliverance album with a European tour in June and July. Confirmed dates are listed below.

Deliverance Revival MMXIX dates:

June

21 - Netphen, Germany - Freak Valley

22 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

24 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

27 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

29 - Bourlon, France - Rock In Bourlon (Free Event)

July

1 - Paris, France - Glazart

2 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

5 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena

9 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia-klubi

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

(Photo - Dean Karr)