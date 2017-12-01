CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Debut "Wolf Named Crow" Music Video

Corrosion Of Conformity have released an official music video for "Wolf Named Crow", which can be seen below.

Issues bassist Mike Dean of the tune, "'Wolf Named Crow' started with a couple of riffs Pepper was sitting on for a while. We learned those and collectively came up with a bridge on the spot and it fell together naturally. It reminds me of a new take on Wiseblood-era COC and Reed played some very original, yet very Bill Ward inspired fills. It's easily my favorite track on this record."

No Cross No Crown will be released via Nuclear Blast Entertainment worldwide on January 12th on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. Various pre-order bundles are currently available here. Listen to the song “Cast The First Stone” below.

No Cross No Crown tracklisting:

“Novus Deus”

“The Luddite”

“Cast The First Stone”

“No Cross”

“Wolf Named Crow”

“Little Man”

“Matre's Diem”

“Forgive Me”

“Nothing Left To Say”

“Sacred Isolation”

“Old Disaster”

“E.L.M.”

“No Cross No Crown”

“A Quest To Believe (A Call To The Void)”

“Son And Daughter”

“Cast The First Stone”:

No Cross No Crown video blogs:

In advance of the release of No Cross No Crown, Corrosion Of Conformity will join Black Label Society for a mammoth North American live takeover. The tour begins December 27th in Denver, Colorado and will wind its way through nearly four dozen cities, the journey coming to a close February 27th. Additional support will be provided by Eyehategod and Red Fang on select shows.

Corrosion Of Conformity is:

Pepper Keenan - vocals, guitar

Woodroe Weatherman - guitar

Mike Dean - bass, vocals

Reed Mullin - drums, vocals