CORROSION OF CONFORMITY - GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Assist Drummer REED MULLIN In Paying For Knee Surgery

Back in March, Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin issued the following update:

"After two long years, I am finally getting my left knee replacement. It's been bone on bone for sometime now and has been hurting like hell, but I have the baddest orthopaedic surgeon in town, Dr. James Crowther. Dr. Crowther reattached my rotator cuff a couple three years ago and did an incredible job. He doth rules. Not to mention, he's a big CoC fan!

That being said, I am happy and proud to announce, that I will be back with CoC full time, fully straight-edge and pain free... ready for sum Corrosive global domination! And pumping our new album, No Cross No Crown. Lookin' forward to seeing all y'all out on the road again very soon, and especially jamming with my Corrosion brothers."

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to help pay for his knee surgery. Go to this location for details and to make a donation.