CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Guest On Premier Episode Of Nuclear Blast Podblast; Audio

The debut episode of the Nuclear Blast Podblast is now available. The premiere episode features an interview with Corrosion Of Conformity and lots of other Nuclear Blast music. Listen below:

Corrosion Of Conformity's No Cross No Crown full-length, released on January 12th, toppled Billboard charts upon its first week of release earning #67 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, #12 on the Billboard Top Current Albums Chart, and #3 on the Top Hard Music Albums Chart making it the highest charting album of the band's career!

"To all the free thinkers and beer drinkers, we couldn't do this without you," issues the band. "Thanks so much for your undying support and loyalty all these years. Up the hammers! See you on the horizon. Love and respect - Corrosion Of Conformity."

Captured in North Carolina with longtime producer John Custer, No Cross No Crown marks the first studio recording with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan in over a decade and has reaped critical accolades from fans and critics alike both Stateside and abroad.

No Cross No Crown is available on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. Various order bundles are available at this location.

Corrosion Of Conformity is currently in the midst of a massive North American live excursion supporting Black Label Society. The tour commenced in Denver, Colorado December 27th and will make its way through nearly four dozen cities upon its conclusion on February 27th in Los Angeles, California. Additional support is being provided by Eyehategod and Red Fang on select shows. See all remaining dates below.

January

26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place

17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

* Red Fang - January 26 - February 9

* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27

(Photo - Dean Karr)