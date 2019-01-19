CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Guitarist WOODY WEATHERMAN On The Band's Early Days - "We Were Always That Kind Of In Between, Sort Of Trying To Defy The Genres"
January 19, 2019, 9 minutes ago
In the Capital Chaos TV interview below, Corrosion Of Conformity guitarist Woody Weatherman talks about the early days of the band.
Woody: "We sort of had the luxury of being able to tour with Soundgarden and bands like that and at the same time we could pick up and hit the road with Megadeth or Iron Maiden, we were always that kind of in between, sort of trying to defy the genres. We would tour with Metallica and also do trips with the Ramones or Black Flag, that was always sort of our thing, try to be a little flexible and and try not to get cornered up into one category".
Corrosion Of Conformity have announced a North American tour in January/February 2019. The tour runs from January 19th in San Antonio, Texas through February 27th in Nashville, Tennessee. Joining COC on all dates is Crowbar and Mothership, with Weedeater on board from January 19th - February 13th, and The Obsessed from February 16th - 27th.
Tour dates:
January
19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
21 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
25 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s
31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
February
1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
5 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
9 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
12 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
13 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
26 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
27 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
(Photo - Dean Karr)