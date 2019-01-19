CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Guitarist WOODY WEATHERMAN On The Band's Early Days - "We Were Always That Kind Of In Between, Sort Of Trying To Defy The Genres"

In the Capital Chaos TV interview below, Corrosion Of Conformity guitarist Woody Weatherman talks about the early days of the band.

Woody: "We sort of had the luxury of being able to tour with Soundgarden and bands like that and at the same time we could pick up and hit the road with Megadeth or Iron Maiden, we were always that kind of in between, sort of trying to defy the genres. We would tour with Metallica and also do trips with the Ramones or Black Flag, that was always sort of our thing, try to be a little flexible and and try not to get cornered up into one category".

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced a North American tour in January/February 2019. The tour runs from January 19th in San Antonio, Texas through February 27th in Nashville, Tennessee. Joining COC on all dates is Crowbar and Mothership, with Weedeater on board from January 19th - February 13th, and The Obsessed from February 16th - 27th.

Tour dates:

January

19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

February

1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

5 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

9 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

12 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

13 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

26 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

27 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

(Photo - Dean Karr)