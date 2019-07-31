CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Guitarist WOODY WEATHERMAN Talks Touring With BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Plans For New Album (Video)

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with guitarist Woody Weatherman at Heavy Montreal 2019 in Montreal, Quebec this past weekend. In the clip below they discuss COC's experience touring with Black Label Society, and the band's plans for a new album, the follow-up to No Cross No Crown from last year.

On the next record

Woody: "We wrote it (No Cross No Crown) and recorded it as we went along, and we may adopt that approach again. It's kind of fun because you go in the morning, and there's nothing, and at the end of the day there's most of the song on tape. And you're, like, 'All right. We did something today. Cool.' It's kind of a fun way to do it."

Corrosion Of Conformity kicked off the second leg of their North American headlining last week. The A Quest To Believe, A Call To The Void II Tour will commenced on July 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York and runs through August 25 in Providence, Rhode Island. It includes appearances at Heavy MTL and KISW's Pain In The Grass, as well as a headlining performance at Psycho Swim, Psycho Las Vegas' annual pool-bound kick-off bash where the band will be joined by Lucifer, Danava, ASG, Primitive Man, and more. Support on the near-month-long journey will be provided by their comrades in Crowbar as well as Lo-Pan and Quaker City Night Hawks.

Dates:

July (with Crowbar, Lo-Pan, Quaker City Night Hawks)

31 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

August (with Crowbar, Lo-Pan, Quaker City Night Hawks)

1 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

2 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

3 - KISW's Pain In The Grass @ White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA *

5 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

6 - Pop's - Sauget, IL

7 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

10 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

11 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

13 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID<

14 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

15 - Psycho Swim @ Daylight Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV *

16 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

17 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

19 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

21 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

22 - The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

23 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

24 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

25 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

* - Corrosion Of Conformity only

In September, Corrosion Of Conformity will hit the tour circuit again, this time with support from The Skull, Mothership, and Witch Mountain. The fall trek begins September 22 in Newport, Kentucky and will winds its way through a dozen cities upon its conclusion October 7 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Later that month, the band will appear on the inaugural MegaCruise alongside Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, and so many others. See all confirmed dates below.

September (with The Skull, Mothership, Witch Mountain)

22 - Thompson House - Newport, KY

23 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

25 - Monarch Music Hall - Peoria, IL

26 - Q + Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA<

30 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

October (with The Skull, Mothership, Witch Mountain)

1 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX

2 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

4 - Jakes Sports Café - Lubbock, TX

5 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

7 - The Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ

October

13 - MegaCruise 2019 - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)