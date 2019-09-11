CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Live At Freak Valley Festival 2019; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally filmed video footage of Corrosion Of Conformity's performance at Germany's Freak Valley Festival 2019 back in June. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Senor Limpio"

"Broken Man"

"Albatross"

"My Grain"

"13 Angels"

"Diablo Blvd."

"Vote With A Bullet"

"Wiseblood"

"Who's Got The Fire"

"Clean My Wounds"

Later this month, Corrosion Of Conformity will hit the tour circuit again, this time with support from The Skull, Mothership, and Witch Mountain. The fall trek begins September 22 in Newport, Kentucky and will winds its way through a dozen cities upon its conclusion October 7 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Later that month, the band will appear on the inaugural MegaCruise alongside Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, and so many others. See all confirmed dates below.

September (with The Skull, Mothership, Witch Mountain)

22 - Thompson House - Newport, KY

23 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

25 - Monarch Music Hall - Peoria, IL

26 - Q + Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA<

30 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

October (with The Skull, Mothership, Witch Mountain)

1 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX

2 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

4 - Jakes Sports Café - Lubbock, TX

5 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

7 - The Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ

October

13 - MegaCruise 2019 - Los Angeles, CA

Lineup:

Pepper Keenan - vocals, guitar

Woody Weatherman - guitar, vocals

Mike Dean - bass, vocals

Jon Green - drums, vocals