CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, ORANGE GOBLIN Join Forces For UK Co-Headline Tour; FIREBALL MINISTRY And BLACK MOTH To Support

June 8, 2018, an hour ago

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin will team up for a co-headline tour of the UK this fall, with support from Fireball Ministry and Black Moth. Tickets go on sale next week via livenation.co.uk.

Dates:

October
26 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, England
27 - The Institute - Birmingham, England
28 - Rock City - Nottingham, England
30 - The Ritz - Manchester, England

November
1 - O2 ABC - Glasgow, Scotland
2 - The Plug - Sheffield, England
3 - Cardiff University Great Hall - Cardiff, Wales
4 - The Forum - London, England

(Photo - Dean Karr)



