CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, ORANGE GOBLIN Join Forces For UK Co-Headline Tour; FIREBALL MINISTRY And BLACK MOTH To Support

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin will team up for a co-headline tour of the UK this fall, with support from Fireball Ministry and Black Moth. Tickets go on sale next week via livenation.co.uk.

Dates:

October

26 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, England

27 - The Institute - Birmingham, England

28 - Rock City - Nottingham, England

30 - The Ritz - Manchester, England

November

1 - O2 ABC - Glasgow, Scotland

2 - The Plug - Sheffield, England

3 - Cardiff University Great Hall - Cardiff, Wales

4 - The Forum - London, England

