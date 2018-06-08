CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, ORANGE GOBLIN Join Forces For UK Co-Headline Tour; FIREBALL MINISTRY And BLACK MOTH To Support
Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin will team up for a co-headline tour of the UK this fall, with support from Fireball Ministry and Black Moth. Tickets go on sale next week via livenation.co.uk.
Dates:
October
26 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, England
27 - The Institute - Birmingham, England
28 - Rock City - Nottingham, England
30 - The Ritz - Manchester, England
November
1 - O2 ABC - Glasgow, Scotland
2 - The Plug - Sheffield, England
3 - Cardiff University Great Hall - Cardiff, Wales
4 - The Forum - London, England
(Photo - Dean Karr)