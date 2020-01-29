CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Pay Tribute To Late Drummer REED MULLIN - "Musically Speaking, What More Could You Ask For?"

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer, Reed Mullin, passed away on Monday, January 27 at 53 years of age. Today, the remaining COC members took to social media to pay tribute to their fallen bandmate. Their message follows:

"A badass drummer: Reed could play all of the metal stuff, cymbal grabs, proto blast beats with only one bass pedal. He could cop one hundred different styles and reference them in his own way. Everything from Earl Hudson and Clive Burr to Neil Peart (RIP) to Mitch Mitchell and Bill Ward. From John Bonham to Phil Taylor and Nicko McBrain. All the while he was creating his own thing, odd times and polyrhythms played nonchalantly, powerful, simple, deliberate sections, all of the possibilities were in fact possible but utilized thoughtfully, in the proper place, for the proper effect, as the song demanded. Musically speaking, what more could you ask for?"

(Photo - Dean Karr)