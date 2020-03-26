CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Postpone European Tour With SPIRIT ADRIFT

"Given the current global situation due to the Coronavirus, we have no choice but to postpone our upcoming European dates with Spirit Adrift until spring 2021," says Corrosion Of Conformity.

"We are very sorry that it has come to this, but the health and safety of everyone is the most important factor right now. We look forward to seeing you all once we are back on the road when this has all blown over."

The postponed dates are listed below.

April

25 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

26 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

28 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

29 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

May

1 - London, England - Desertfest

2 - Izegem, Belgium - Headbanger's Balls Fest *

3 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest

5 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

9 - Madrid, Spain - Kristonfest *

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

12 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

13 - Rouen, France - Le 106

15 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

16 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2

* = COC only

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)