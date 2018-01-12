CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Premier Official Video For "The Luddite"; New Album Out Now

Corrosion Of Conformity's new album, No Cross No Crown, is out today via Nuclear Blast Entertainment worldwide on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. Various order bundles are available here. Check out a video for the album track "The Luddite" below.

No Cross No Crown was captured in North Carolina with longtime producer John Custer, the mammoth offering marks the first studio recording with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan in over a decade.

No Cross No Crown tracklisting:

“Novus Deus”

“The Luddite”

“Cast The First Stone”

“No Cross”

“Wolf Named Crow”

“Little Man”

“Matre's Diem”

“Forgive Me”

“Nothing Left To Say”

“Sacred Isolation”

“Old Disaster”

“E.L.M.”

“No Cross No Crown”

“A Quest To Believe (A Call To The Void)”

“Son And Daughter”

“The Luddite” video:

"Wolf Named Crow" video:

“Cast The First Stone”:

Corrosion Of Conformity is currently in the midst of a massive North American live takeover supporting Black Label Society. The tour kicked off in Denver, Colorado December 27th and will wind its way through nearly four dozen cities upon its conclusion on February 27th. Additional support is being provided by Eyehategod and Red Fang on select shows.

Corrosion Of Conformity is:

Pepper Keenan - vocals, guitar

Woodroe Weatherman - guitar

Mike Dean - bass, vocals

Reed Mullin - drums, vocals