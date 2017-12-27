CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Release No Cross No Crown Video Blog #6: Album Reviews / Fan Comments

Corrosion Of Conformity's new album, No Cross No Crown, will be released via Nuclear Blast Entertainment worldwide on January 12th on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. Various pre-order bundles are currently available here.

In part six of J. Bennett’s roundtable with Corrosion Of Conformity, the band discusses forthcoming fan reaction and album reviews:

Find five more No Cross No Crown video blogs below.

No Cross No Crown tracklisting:

“Novus Deus”

“The Luddite”

“Cast The First Stone”

“No Cross”

“Wolf Named Crow”

“Little Man”

“Matre's Diem”

“Forgive Me”

“Nothing Left To Say”

“Sacred Isolation”

“Old Disaster”

“E.L.M.”

“No Cross No Crown”

“A Quest To Believe (A Call To The Void)”

“Son And Daughter”

No Cross No Crown trailer:

"Wolf Named Crow" video:

“Cast The First Stone”:

No Cross No Crown video blogs:

In advance of the release of No Cross No Crown, Corrosion Of Conformity will join Black Label Society for a mammoth North American live takeover. The tour begins tonight, December 27th, in Denver, Colorado and will wind its way through nearly four dozen cities, the journey coming to a close February 27th. Additional support will be provided by Eyehategod and Red Fang on select shows.

Corrosion Of Conformity is:

Pepper Keenan - vocals, guitar

Woodroe Weatherman - guitar

Mike Dean - bass, vocals

Reed Mullin - drums, vocals

(Photo - Dean Karr)