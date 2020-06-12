CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Stream Video Of 2020 Live Show From Australia

Prior to the COVID-19 Lockdown, Corrosion Of Conformity played a venue called Crowbar in Sydney, Australia on February 12, 2020. The band has just shared footage of their gig that night, filmed by Matt Rees.

Setlist:

"Mano De Mono"

"Seven Days"

"Shake Like You"

"Paranoid Opioid"

"Wolf Named Crow"

"Heaven's Not Overflowing"

"Albatross"

"My Grain"

"13 Angels"

"Dirty King"

"Diablo Blvd."

"Vote With A Bullet"

"Who's Got The Fire"

"Born Again For The Last Time"

"Clean My Wounds"

Corrosion Of Conformity will return to the stage in 2021. Confirmed European dates are listed in the poster below.