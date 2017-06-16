COSMOSQUAD Announce The Morbid Tango Japan Tour Dates

L.A. progressive rock triumvirate Cosmosquad featuring guitarist Jeff Kollman (Bombastic Meatbats, Asia feat. John Payne, Alan Parsons Live Project), drummer Shane Gaalaas (B'z, Diesel Machine, Toque), and bassist Kevin Chown (Tarja, Bombastic Meatbats, Der Elefant) have announced a 3-city tour of Japan in support of their new album, The Morbid Tango, the band's first release in nearly a decade.



"We are extremely excited to finally get back to Japan with Cosmosquad - it's been too long!" enthuses Kollman. "Shane and I do lot of work in Japan with B'z and Eikichi Yazawa, and Kevin (Chown) and I have toured over there with the Bombastic Meatbats but this will be a first for the three of us together as Cosmosquad. Japan has been very supportive of this band from the get-go so we can't wait to get over there and play the new stuff live! The timing couldn't be better as we've recently teamed up with World Disque/Marquee who are now our official Japanese distributor which should make The Morbid Tango and our back catalog more readily available."

Dates:

August

18 – Osaka – Shangri-La

20 – Nagoya-Ikeshita – Club Upset

21 – Tokyo – Unit