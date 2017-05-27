COSMOSQUAD Drummer SHANE GAALAAS Featured In "Recollection Epilogue" Playthrough Video

Pearl Drums have posted a multi-cam drum playthrough video of drummer Shane Gaalaas (B'z, Diesel Machine, MSG) performing the song "Recollection Epilogue" off the new Cosmosquad album, The Morbid Tango. The video can be viewed below.





The Morbid Tango is Cosmosquad's first new studio album in close to a decade and also features guitarist Jeff Kollman (Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Glenn Hughes, Mogg/Way)and bassist Kevin Chown (Tarja, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Paul Gilbert). The album, lauded as "one of the best fusion albums ever" by former Los Angeles Times music critic, Greg Burk, was in large part recorded at Gaalaas's Crumb West Studios in Simi Valley, CA and co-produced and mixed by Gaalaas.



"It took awhile for the Cosmos to align itself once again but some things just happen all in good time. From our early writing jams, it was evident we were onto something profoundly cosmic," states Gaalaas. "We could’ve easily made three records from all the ideas we had… just flowed out naturally and uninhibited. We used a couple of first takes live off the floor in there which rarely happens these days but, it just worked! This record feels right for me because it incorporates so many things that I love about music. Firstly, being spontaneity and synergic energy. It’s like the soup broth: If you get that right off the bat, you’re in good shape. There are some masterful arrangements that really take the listener on a ride. Akin to life, it paralleled so much of the roller coaster craziness we had going on during this time and really stretches some stylistic boundaries far into the abyss. The guys played their asses off musically and Jeff (Kollman)'s guitar brilliance takes it another step beyond. I love the balance between old school raw organic and modern production electronica. I think we found a nice recipe of both to keep the listener interested and curious as to what will happen next."



Cosmosquad was formed by Gaalaas and Kollman along with bassist Barry Sparks (B'z, Dokken, MSG) in 1997; the trio has issued foue studio albums and one live album and live DVD each to date. Kevin Chown, whose association with Kollman goes back to the Edwin Dare days in the early to mid-1990s, was announced as the band's new full-time bassist late last year.